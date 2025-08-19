All eyes on Washington ahead of UN session on UNIFIL mandate renewal

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in southern Lebanon nearing its end? This question arises a few days before the U.N. Security Council session devoted to reviewing the fate of UNIFIL. Normally, this extension takes place without difficulty. But this time, things seem more complicated. This is because more than eight months after the 2024 war with Hezbollah, Israel has been multiplying signs pointing to its rejection of the U.N. troops’ continued presence in southern Lebanon. Similarly, the United States, Israel’s main ally, is not very enthusiastic about yet another extension of UNIFIL’s mandate without expanding its prerogatives. This scenario could prompt Washington to veto any Security Council resolution. The Trump administration might see its policy of cutting financial contributions to the U.N. as the perfect...

Is the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in southern Lebanon nearing its end? This question arises a few days before the U.N. Security Council session devoted to reviewing the fate of UNIFIL. Normally, this extension takes place without difficulty. But this time, things seem more complicated. This is because more than eight months after the 2024 war with Hezbollah, Israel has been multiplying signs pointing to its rejection of the U.N. troops’ continued presence in southern Lebanon. Similarly, the United States, Israel’s main ally, is not very enthusiastic about yet another extension of UNIFIL’s mandate without expanding its prerogatives. This scenario could prompt Washington to veto any Security Council resolution. The Trump administration might see its policy of cutting financial contributions to the U.N. as the...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in