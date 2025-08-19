Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
All eyes on Washington ahead of UN session on UNIFIL mandate renewal

“The Americans are keeping their position ambiguous,” said Deputy Prime Minister and former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations, Tarek Mitri.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 19 August 2025 13:04

Lire cet article en Français
All eyes on Washington ahead of UN session on UNIFIL mandate renewal

A UNIFIL vehicle in the village of Ebl al-Saqi, July 23, 2025. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)

Is the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in southern Lebanon nearing its end? This question arises a few days before the U.N. Security Council session devoted to reviewing the fate of UNIFIL. Normally, this extension takes place without difficulty. But this time, things seem more complicated. This is because more than eight months after the 2024 war with Hezbollah, Israel has been multiplying signs pointing to its rejection of the U.N. troops’ continued presence in southern Lebanon. Similarly, the United States, Israel’s main ally, is not very enthusiastic about yet another extension of UNIFIL’s mandate without expanding its prerogatives. This scenario could prompt Washington to veto any Security Council resolution. The Trump administration might see its policy of cutting financial contributions to the U.N. as the perfect...
