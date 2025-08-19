Naim Qassem's new tactic

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The storm provoked by Naim Qassem’s fiery remarks had not yet subsided by the time American envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus arrived in Lebanon.Many analysts expected the U.S. to adopt a tougher stance, but Lebanon was pleasantly surprised by Barrack’s relatively positive comments, which even seemed to reflect the Lebanese position on the so-called “step-by-step” tactic: for every Lebanese decision taken “in the right direction,” as the U.S. put it, Israel should respond with a similar move. If this proves true, it could allow Lebanese officials to show that their chosen diplomatic approach is working by gradually pushing Israel to fulfill its share of the agreement.Almost immediately, circles close to Hezbollah claimed Qassem’s thinly veiled threats in his speech last Friday had paid off and that the U.S. would now pressure Israel...

