Gaza truce proposal approved by Hamas 'almost identical' to previous plan accepted by Israel, Qatar says | LIVE

Hamas accepted Gaza truce plan 'almost identical' to Witkoff's plan, previously accepted by Israel

Hamas gave a "very positive response, and it truly was almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to," Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

The previous round of mediation for a deal in Doha broke down in July, with Israel agreeing to a truce proposal but then rejecting Hamas amendments.

"We cannot make any claims that a breakthrough has been made. But we do believe it is a positive point," Ansari added.

"We are at a decisive humanitarian moment. If we don't reach a deal now, we will face a humanitarian catastrophe that will make all those that preceded it pale in comparison," the spokesman added.

Negotiations in recent months have focused on a framework for an initial 60-day truce and the staggered release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, which was first proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ansari confirmed the current proposal included the two-month truce as well as provisions to allow for the entry of aid.

Find out more about the truce updates here.