Barrack: ‘Everyone is moving in the right direction,’ urges Israeli reciprocal steps

The visit of U.S. envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus to Beirut centered on three main points.

The first was to show support for the Lebanese state following its decision to restore the monopoly on arms, adopt the American roadmap and review the proposed implementation mechanism. The second involved discussions on renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), with Ortagus playing a direct role through her position at the U.S. mission to the United Nations. The third focused on ways to pressure Israel into taking measures corresponding to the "first step" already taken by Lebanon, referring to the Cabinet decision on arms monopoly.

Based on his statements after the meetings, Barrack appeared relatively satisfied and delivered a clear message on the need for Israel to respect the clauses of the agreement and begin implementing measures, noting that Lebanon had accepted them and would proceed accordingly.

"The Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step," he said after meeting President Joseph Aoun. "Now what we need is Israel to comply with an equal handshake." Asked about the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and an end to "violations" of the agreement, Barrack replied: “That is exactly the next step.”

The envoy added that in the coming weeks there will be "progress on all sides," stressing that such steps would mean "a better life for the people" in the region. Barrack presented the U.S. proposal of the "step-by-step" principle in implementing the cease-fire proposal, while Lebanon had originally pushed for "simultaneous steps." Under the adopted arrangement, Lebanon began with the first move via the Cabinet decision, which Barrack highlighted as a signal that Israel must now respond with a corresponding measure.

The key at Ain al-Tineh

Perhaps the most telling phrase came after Barrack’s meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri: "Everyone is moving in the right direction, and everyone will benefit from economic improvement."

At Baabda Presidential Palace, Barrack said in the same context that "When we talk about the disarmament of Hezbollah. The purpose of that is actually for the Shiites." In other words, he alluded to Israel’s withdrawal, an end to strikes and assassinations, and the start of reconstruction and investment in Lebanon, which he argued would positively affect all Lebanese.

During his meeting with Barrack, Berri reiterated the agreement reached between them: Israel must undertake serious measures so that the process of consolidating the state’s monopoly on arms can move forward. That position was echoed by Lebanon’s president, prime minister and parliament speaker, who emphasized the importance of pressuring Israel to end its attacks and begin at least a gradual withdrawal from occupied territories, in parallel with steps taken by Lebanon.

In the context, President Aoun told the envoys that "what is necessary today is for the other parties to commit to respecting the contents" of the cease-fire agreement. He also called on the international community, particularly Washington and Paris, to "further support the Lebanese Army and to speed up the necessary measures at the international level to launch the reconstruction process in areas affected by Israeli attacks."

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, meeting Barrack at the Grand Serail, stressed that the Trump administration must now "take responsibility by pressuring Israel to stop its attacks, withdraw from the five points [still occupied in southern Lebanon], and release Lebanese prisoners." He said government decisions had been made in the "national interest" and underscored the priority of strengthening the army "financially and materially" so it could fulfill its mission.

Still, the phrase Barrack delivered at Ain al-Tineh remains central, showing a certain convergence with the parliament speaker, who ultimately represents Hezbollah in the negotiations. His statement followed Berri’s own remark that "no one in Lebanon wants civil war," an implicit but clear response to comments by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Barrack’s position, combined with Berri’s, aligns with diplomatic indications that within Hezbollah, some are now convinced of the need to move toward a state monopoly on arms.

Hezbollah aware, but waiting on Iran

According to diplomatic sources, Hezbollah is now raising its rhetoric to secure maximum concessions, aware that its arsenal is on the table in negotiations. The same sources suggest the group could be willing to discuss the matter if its weapons are integrated into state power, potentially becoming part of the Lebanese Army’s command structure. But this idea has yet to appear in Hezbollah’s official discourse, particularly since Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, visited Beirut. That visit underscored the broader context of U.S.-Iranian negotiations at both regional and international levels.

As for the outcome of Barrack’s visit, sources close to the talks said he urged Lebanon to continue implementing the government’s plan and assured officials he would seek a clear response from Israel regarding its commitment to the agreed measures. He pledged to return to Lebanon at the end of the month, once the army’s plan is finalized and presented to the Cabinet.

According to information obtained, Barrack’s questions focused on concrete steps the army needed to take. In return, Lebanese officials pressed him to secure pressure on Israel to respect its commitments and called for U.S. support in obtaining aid for the army as well as organizing a conference to mobilize funds for reconstruction.