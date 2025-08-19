Hamas approves cease-fire deal, Barrack leaves Beirut satisfied as Lebanon urges end to Israeli violations: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Aug. 19.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 19 August 2025 09:30
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Key statements following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's arrival in Tel Aviv.Updates regarding Gaza cease-fire talks concurrent with Israel's expanded offensive on Gaza and displacement plans.11:00 a.m.: Justice Minister Adib Nassar receives a World Bank delegation4:30 p.m.: Committee to Support Journalists launches semi-annual report on violations against Palestinian media at Beirut Digital District.6 p.m.: Memorial for journalist Mohammad Shhada, killed in an Israeli strike, and other slain media figures at al-Saha Restaurant, Airport Road. Hamas and mediators proffer truce as Israel continues to brandish threat of total occupation: As Israel continued to brandish the threat of a total occupation of...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Key statements following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's arrival in Tel Aviv.Updates regarding Gaza cease-fire talks concurrent with Israel's expanded offensive on Gaza and displacement plans.11:00 a.m.: Justice Minister Adib Nassar receives a World Bank delegation4:30 p.m.: Committee to Support Journalists launches semi-annual report on violations against Palestinian media at Beirut Digital District.6 p.m.: Memorial for journalist Mohammad Shhada, killed in an Israeli strike, and other slain media figures at al-Saha Restaurant, Airport Road. Hamas and mediators proffer truce as Israel continues to brandish threat of total occupation: As Israel continued to brandish the threat of a total occupation of...
On the same topic