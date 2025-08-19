Cyprus dispatches aid for Gaza, says distribution under UN watch

Cyprus has dispatched 1,200 metric tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza by sea via Ashdod in Israel, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The pre-screened cargo would be transferred without additional security checks on arrival in Ashdod and with international humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen the final contractor and distributor, the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said.

"The entire undertaking is under the auspices of the U.N. delivery mechanism," it said.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's nearly two-year-long military assault, which has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities who do not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

The ground and air war has also created a hunger crisis, with aid encountering significant delays. More than 200 Gazans have died of malnutrition or starvation in the war, according to health authorities.

Israel says its offensive is in self-defense after Hamas militants crossed the border into Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage.

Cyprus and Malta contributed the bulk of aid, and there were contributions from organizations from the United States, Italy, the Sovereign Order of Malta and Kuwait. The input of the United Arab Emirates to the operation was essential, Cyprus said.

The east Mediterranean island has been used to transit aid to Gaza in the past. Facilities on the island remained at the disposal of the international community as an additional humanitarian channel, the foreign ministry said.

Discussions are currently underway for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza after previous talks ended in deadlock in late July.