Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON-SYRIA

What is happening at the Lebanon-Syria border?

Following the death of a detainee in Roumieh and after Syrian tribes threatened to “invade Lebanon,” authorities seek to reassure the public.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 18 August 2025 12:38

What is happening at the Lebanon-Syria border?

A Hezbollah fighter at the border with Syria, July 25, 2017. (Credit: AFP)

The video, showing a man claiming to be of “Syrian tribes” and openly threatening Lebanon, has spread across social media in recent days. “We will invade Lebanon within 48 hours if the Syrian detainees are not released,” he said. Almost at the same time, several local media outlets reported that security agencies had received information about “extremist Syrians preparing to kidnap Lebanese soldiers.” These developments raise serious concerns about a potential security escalation at the Lebanese-Syrian border.This is not the first time the issues of Syrian nationals detained in Lebanon and security at the Syrian border have resurfaced, especially since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. What stands out this time, however, is the timing. Fears of a deterioration of the border security arise just as Hezbollah invokes the...
The video, showing a man claiming to be of “Syrian tribes” and openly threatening Lebanon, has spread across social media in recent days. “We will invade Lebanon within 48 hours if the Syrian detainees are not released,” he said. Almost at the same time, several local media outlets reported that security agencies had received information about “extremist Syrians preparing to kidnap Lebanese soldiers.” These developments raise serious concerns about a potential security escalation at the Lebanese-Syrian border.This is not the first time the issues of Syrian nationals detained in Lebanon and security at the Syrian border have resurfaced, especially since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. What stands out this time, however, is the timing. Fears of a deterioration of the border security arise just as Hezbollah...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top