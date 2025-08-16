The mayor of a town on the southern Lebanese border comes under Israeli fire

The Israeli army opened fire toward the mayor of Mari, Salmane Abou al-Alaa, while he was inspecting the border area of Abbasieh, reports our correspondent in southern Lebanon, Muntasser Abdallah.

“During a tour I was conducting with members of the Southern Council to inspect the border village of Abbasieh, the Israelis deliberately fired near us, forcing us to halt our tour and leave the area,” the elected official told our publication.

These shootings come as the Israeli army continues to violate the truce concluded nearly nine months ago between Israel and Hezbollah. In this context, an Israeli drone dropped a sonic bomb on the town of Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district and on the village of Ramieh in the Bint Jbeil district on Saturday. Another Israeli drone targeted an excavator on the outskirts of Aitaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district, near the town of Blida.

Katz confronts Aoun

On another note, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz sent “a direct message” to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday. “We consider you, along with the Lebanese government, directly responsible for maintaining Lebanon’s sovereignty and implementing the cease-fire agreement. We will not return to the situation that prevailed before Oct. 7 and will continue to act forcefully against any violation,” he emphasized, shortly after the Israeli army carried out strikes in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Army, General Rodolphe Haykal, inspected on Friday the site of last Saturday’s explosion at a weapons depot in the Sour district, which had killed six soldiers. “The army has no option but to continue fulfilling its duty in the face of repeated aggressions by the Israeli enemy, as safeguarding the homeland is a sacred mission for which sacrifices are required,” he stressed.

Recently, the Lebanese authorities tasked the Lebanese Army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah, a decision strongly contested by the party.