Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ANALYSIS

Axes of influence converge on Lebanon once more


By Scarlett HADDAD, 16 August 2025 13:24,

Despite a hostile campaign ahead of his trip, Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, carried out all his planned meetings in Beirut, including a final discussion with Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem.The Iranian official’s visit, including both public and private meetings with Hezbollah leaders, marked a key moment in Lebanon’s internal politics. However, his main goal was to show regional and global powers that Iran still has significant strength and influence.The main message sent by the Iranian official was precisely to say that the "axis of resistance" should not be written off too quickly, and that Lebanon cannot completely switch to the opposing camp. Moreover, it is clear that the country is divided over its place on the regional and international chessboard. Since the 66-day war between...
Despite a hostile campaign ahead of his trip, Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, carried out all his planned meetings in Beirut, including a final discussion with Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem.The Iranian official’s visit, including both public and private meetings with Hezbollah leaders, marked a key moment in Lebanon’s internal politics. However, his main goal was to show regional and global powers that Iran still has significant strength and influence.The main message sent by the Iranian official was precisely to say that the "axis of resistance" should not be written off too quickly, and that Lebanon cannot completely switch to the opposing camp. Moreover, it is clear that the country is divided over its place on the regional and international chessboard. Since the 66-day war...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top