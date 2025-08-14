Aoun: Lebanon is not 'bankrupt,' but a 'stolen' country

President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday at Baabda Palace that "Lebanon is not bankrupt, but stolen," adding that "no country in the world goes bankrupt if it is properly managed. We have had governments that have mismanaged resources."

The president was speaking before a delegation from the Lebanese Business Council in Abu Dhabi who had come to meet him at Baabda, on a day when he also presided over a judicial meeting with Justice Minister Adel Nassar and judges Souheil Abboud and Jamal Hajjar, and spoke with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and the governor of the Central Bank (BDL), Karim Souhaid.

Before the business council delegation, Aoun said that "our problem largely lies in corruption, as there has been no accountability. Today, justice is present, the files are open, and there are no bans or red lines. This is how things return to normal and confidence is restored between the state and the people, as well as between Lebanon and foreign countries." Since his election last January, the president has shown a willingness to break the deadlock on the important reform projects the country must launch to rebuild its shattered economy and financial system.

'The Lebanese imprint'

Aoun also praised the role of the Lebanese diaspora around the world, which "has been the country's main support over the years." According to him, "the strength and wealth of Lebanon reside here: there is not a single major project, from Brazil to Australia via Africa, without a Lebanese imprint." His comments come at a time when many members of the diaspora no longer have access to their funds and savings, which have been illegally blocked in Lebanese banks since the start of the economic crisis in 2019.

The real wealth of Lebanon does not lie in its "natural resources," but in "investment in its talents, skills, and human capital," he added, inviting the business council delegation to put their expertise at the country's service and to invest in it.

'Lebanon needs true justice'

Aoun, the former commander of the army, also presided over a judicial meeting attended by Nassar, the president of the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), Souheil Abboud, the public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Jamal Hajjar, as well as the new prosecutors appointed as part of the transfers and appointments.

"You bear the responsibility to deliver justice and apply the law to all citizens, without distinction or exception. Never deviate from the truth, whatever the circumstances or pressures," he said.

And he added: "The law stands above everyone, and its application must be just and fair for each person, from the highest official to the simplest citizen. Stay close to the people and their concerns, and work to restore citizens' confidence in justice through honest and transparent efforts. Lebanon urgently needs true justice, capable of rebuilding trust in institutions and protecting human dignity."

Aoun also met with the finance minister and the governor of the BDL about "the country’s financial situation."