How the Lebanese Army dismantles weapons caches in southern Lebanon

Lebanese military personnel and French UNIFIL soldiers, on July 8, 2025, at a Lebanese Army base in the Sour region, southern Lebanon, before the start of a joint patrol. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)
It is a daunting task assigned to them since the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, which followed 13 months of war. Since Nov. 27, the Lebanese Army has intensified its operations to locate and dismantle weapons caches south of the Litani River, as part of the authorities' efforts to disarm the party. Whether simple hideouts or more sophisticated tunnels, neutralizing these positions, often with the help of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), is not without risks. On Saturday, six soldiers were killed in an explosion while troops were dismantling weapons in a "warehouse" in the Sour district of southern Lebanon. Although the cause of the incident remains unclear, several theories are being considered, including technical error or sabotage. Context Day of funerals for Lebanese Army soldiers killed...
