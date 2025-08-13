Larijani arrives in Beirut: We will always strive to defend Lebanon’s interests

Arriving early Wednesday in Beirut, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, declared from Rafik Hariri International Airport (RHIA) that Iran intends to always "defend Lebanon’s supreme interests."

This Iranian envoy's visit comes as Iran has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the Lebanese government’s decision to disarm Hezbollah, which is supported by Tehran.

Speaking from the airport’s VIP lounge, where he was received by a representative of the Foreign Ministry, Rodrigue Khoury, along with delegations from the Shiite Amal movement, Hezbollah, the Palestinian movement Hamas and Islamic Jihad, according to the Al-Manar channel, emphasized that Iran "will support the Lebanese people under any circumstances." "We will strive to defend Lebanon’s supreme interests," he said.

Khalil Hamdan, the representative of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and a leader within the Amal movement, expressed in a speech that Iran "has always been by the side of Lebanon and its people in the most difficult times and toughest trials."

Recalling the "daily aggressions" by Israel against Lebanon, he said he appreciated the visit of the Iranian envoy, which he saw as a sign of "support and solidarity."

'Khosh amadid, ahla w sahla'

Dozens of Hezbollah supporters greeted the Iranian official's convoy as it arrived at the airport. Banners were put up, including portraits of Larijani and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the words "Khosh amadid, ahla w sahla," meaning "welcome" in Persian and Arabic.

Protesters also held a banner declaring that Hezbollah will not give up its weapons, "even if humans and jinn unite," an expression derived from the Quran, according to images from our photojournalist on the ground, Mohammad Yassin.

Hezbollah supporters welcoming the convoy of Iranian envoy Ali Larijani on the road to Beirut's airport, Aug. 13, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Larijani was then received at 11 a.m. in Baabda by President Joseph Aoun. He is also expected to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain al-Tineh at noon and with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail at 6 p.m.

The Iranian official will also meet Lebanese spiritual and political leaders, as well as Lebanese and Palestinian parliamentary, political, and partisan figures at 4:30 p.m. at the Iranian embassy.

Larijani’s visit to Beirut coincides with several key dates and the visits of other envoys, primarily U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who will be accompanied by his predecessor, Morgan Ortagus.

France is also preparing for a visit by its envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as part of arrangements for an international conference to support Lebanon’s reconstruction. Other reports mention a planned visit by the Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan.