Larijani in Beirut: What message is he delivering to Hezbollah?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Although Foreign Minister Joe Rajji and a part of the political class denounced the “Iranian interference” in Lebanese affairs, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is expected in Beirut on Wednesday. In fact, the Iranian embassy requested official meetings even before his visit to Beirut was officially announced.This visit is of great significance for a couple of reasons. First, Larijani is seen as a figure close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. This implies that the discussions will take place at a higher level. Second, this visit is part of a tour that Larijani started in Iraq and then Lebanon, as if there was suddenly an effort to revive the so-called “Axis of Resistance.” More on the visit & local offical reactions Ali Larijani expected in Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push Similarly,...

Although Foreign Minister Joe Rajji and a part of the political class denounced the “Iranian interference” in Lebanese affairs, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is expected in Beirut on Wednesday. In fact, the Iranian embassy requested official meetings even before his visit to Beirut was officially announced.This visit is of great significance for a couple of reasons. First, Larijani is seen as a figure close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. This implies that the discussions will take place at a higher level. Second, this visit is part of a tour that Larijani started in Iraq and then Lebanon, as if there was suddenly an effort to revive the so-called “Axis of Resistance.” More on the visit & local offical reactions Ali Larijani expected in Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push ...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in