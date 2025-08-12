Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Larijani in Beirut: What message is he delivering to Hezbollah?


L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 12 August 2025 14:52,

Larijani in Beirut: What message is he delivering to Hezbollah?

Ali Larijani, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, in November 2024. (Credit: Archive photo/AFP)

Although Foreign Minister Joe Rajji and a part of the political class denounced the “Iranian interference” in Lebanese affairs, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is expected in Beirut on Wednesday. In fact, the Iranian embassy requested official meetings even before his visit to Beirut was officially announced.This visit is of great significance for a couple of reasons. First, Larijani is seen as a figure close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. This implies that the discussions will take place at a higher level. Second, this visit is part of a tour that Larijani started in Iraq and then Lebanon, as if there was suddenly an effort to revive the so-called “Axis of Resistance.” More on the visit & local offical reactions Ali Larijani expected in Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push Similarly,...
