Lebanese Druze leaders condemn summary executions at Sweida hospital

BEIRUT — Political and spiritual leaders of Lebanon’s Druze community on Monday condemned an attack on the National Hospital in Sweida, southern Syria, and the summary execution captured in a video circulating online since Sunday.

The widely shared video shows a summary execution inside the hospital, reportedly carried out by government forces during the fighting that broke out between Druze and Bedouin fighters — and then state security forces — in mid-July, has sparked outrage on social media.

The hospital surveillance video shows men in Syrian army and General Security uniforms rounding up several medical staff and forcing them to kneel. One young man tries to sit before an officer calls him out, pulls him to his feet, and another strikes him in the face.

The man attempts to fight back, swinging at one of the officers, but others quickly subdue him. One officer then shoots him at close range, killing him instantly, and another man dressed in security clothing shoots at the body once again. Then, another man drags his body in front of the remaining staff. The footage also documents the fighters beating other hospital staff members.

'A barbaric act'

In Lebanon, the press office of Sheikh Aql Sami Abi al-Mona, a Druze spiritual leader, said in a statement the footage "leaves no doubt that an atrocious, inhuman, immoral and barbaric act was committed by members of the security services against a member of the hospital’s medical staff, and that it requires an urgent and thorough investigation."

He called for the perpetrators "and those involved in the crimes and brutalities that occurred in the city and their sponsors" to be prosecuted. The statement also urged international bodies and human rights organizations to take action.

The Progressive Socialist Party, led by the Joumblatt family, denounced "acts that are, at the very least, devoid of humanity and morality." The party noted it was the first to call for a serious investigative committee into the Sweida assaults and "real accountability for those responsible — regardless of their affiliations."

'Repugnant and disgusting scenes'

Former Druze MP Talal Arslane wrote on X that "the repugnant and disgusting scenes reflect the extent of the savagery and brutality exercised by individuals presenting themselves as members of the general security forces. This crime adds to the long list of horrific atrocities they continue to commit against the Syrian people, of all confessions and ethnicities."

"These criminals must be held accountable before the eyes of the entire world," he said. "If Syria wants to remain united in its diversity, they must be executed in Marjeh Square in Damascus — publicly, in front of Syrian, Arab, Islamic and international communities — to serve as an example."

Following the uproar, Syria’s Interior Ministry said those responsible "will be held accountable and brought to justice to receive the punishment they deserve, regardless of their ties or affiliations."

The violence in Sweida began on July 13 with clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes. It escalated after the intervention of forces linked to the new regime.

Over 1,300 people were killed, according to war monitors. Syrian authorities said they stepped in to end the fighting, but witnesses, Druze factions and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused them of siding with the Bedouins and committing abuses against the Druze, including summary executions.

Several other graphic videos have also circulated on social media, some appearing to show civilians killed by men in military or security uniforms.