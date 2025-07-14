The confiscated lives of Syrians 'under occupation' along the buffer zone in the Golan
Regular incursions by Israeli soldiers in southern Syria have caused the deaths of more than a dozen people since the fall of the regime, as well as the destruction of homes, energy infrastructure and natural areas.
The mother of Louay al-Okla, who was killed by the Israeli army in Kowaya on March 25, with Ali, Louay's eldest (left), on July 5. (Credit: Emmanuel Haddad)
The residents of Kowaya live atop the hills of a hidden paradise. Cut through by the Yarmouk River, a pocket of greenery embedded in the valley of the same name allows this village of farmers, located at the southernmost edge of Deraa province, to grow vegetables year-round. But for several months, this oasis has been confiscated by the Israeli army. "This year, I was counting on the ten donums of land (about 1 hectare) I inherited to improve my situation. I had bought a generator and set up greenhouses for planting cucumbers, beans and zucchini," said Adnan Hassan, in a shiny djellaba and with a stern face. Like the other farmers in Kowaya, he was used to sleeping on his land, weapon in hand, to protect his crops from wild boars. "But last December, Israeli soldiers entered the valley and started firing warning shots and...
