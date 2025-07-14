The confiscated lives of Syrians 'under occupation' along the buffer zone in the Golan

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The residents of Kowaya live atop the hills of a hidden paradise. Cut through by the Yarmouk River, a pocket of greenery embedded in the valley of the same name allows this village of farmers, located at the southernmost edge of Deraa province, to grow vegetables year-round. But for several months, this oasis has been confiscated by the Israeli army. "This year, I was counting on the ten donums of land (about 1 hectare) I inherited to improve my situation. I had bought a generator and set up greenhouses for planting cucumbers, beans and zucchini," said Adnan Hassan, in a shiny djellaba and with a stern face. Like the other farmers in Kowaya, he was used to sleeping on his land, weapon in hand, to protect his crops from wild boars. "But last December, Israeli soldiers entered the valley and started firing warning shots and...

The residents of Kowaya live atop the hills of a hidden paradise. Cut through by the Yarmouk River, a pocket of greenery embedded in the valley of the same name allows this village of farmers, located at the southernmost edge of Deraa province, to grow vegetables year-round. But for several months, this oasis has been confiscated by the Israeli army. "This year, I was counting on the ten donums of land (about 1 hectare) I inherited to improve my situation. I had bought a generator and set up greenhouses for planting cucumbers, beans and zucchini," said Adnan Hassan, in a shiny djellaba and with a stern face. Like the other farmers in Kowaya, he was used to sleeping on his land, weapon in hand, to protect his crops from wild boars. "But last December, Israeli soldiers entered the valley and started firing warning shots...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in