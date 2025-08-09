Arms monopoly: Why Hezbollah avoids showdown with state this time

The Lebanese Army deployed at the site of a demonstration by Hezbollah supporters, on Aug. 7, 2025, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, after a historic Cabinet decision regarding the group's arsenal. (Credit: Ibrahim Amro/AFP)
"We are withdrawing from this session, but we remain in government." Speaking to numerous media outlets, including L'Orient-Le Jour, as he left the Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar emphasized this point. Hezbollah and the Amal Movement do not intend to resign from Nawaf Salam's government. Yet, the latter surprised everyone this week by making — despite the public opposition from the duo — a historic decision about the state holding the arms monopoly.In "normal" times, such decisions would have caused an outburst in Lebanon. The duo's ministers would have resigned immediately, taking Fadi Makki — the only independent Shiite minister — with them, whether willingly or not, leading to the fall of the government. Massive protests would have erupted. Regional countries would have started to move...
