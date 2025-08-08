Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's Cabinet is moving ahead with the course it set on Tuesday.After setting a deadline for placing all weapons under the control of the state by the end of the year, the Cabinet on Thursday adopted the “objectives” of the roadmap proposed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack for restoring calm between Lebanon and Israel. The session was devoted to continuing the discussion on this issue.Information Minister Paul Morcos’ emphasis at the end of the meeting on this phrasing suggests the government endorsed the U.S. plan’s objectives but not its timeline, as the Cabinet had already established its own roadmap earlier in the week.These objectives notably include the disarmament of non-state factions, including Hezbollah, as well as the Israeli withdrawal from five remaining occupied points in southern Lebanon (see below, the...

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's Cabinet is moving ahead with the course it set on Tuesday.After setting a deadline for placing all weapons under the control of the state by the end of the year, the Cabinet on Thursday adopted the “objectives” of the roadmap proposed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack for restoring calm between Lebanon and Israel. The session was devoted to continuing the discussion on this issue.Information Minister Paul Morcos’ emphasis at the end of the meeting on this phrasing suggests the government endorsed the U.S. plan’s objectives but not its timeline, as the Cabinet had already established its own roadmap earlier in the week.These objectives notably include the disarmament of non-state factions, including Hezbollah, as well as the Israeli withdrawal from five remaining occupied points in southern Lebanon (see...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in