Aug. 4 Investigation: The five-year mark


By Laurent Selinder, 07 August 2025 18:59,

This year marked the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history.

In an early morning statement, President Joseph Aoun said the Lebanese state and “all its institutions” are committed to uncovering the truth about the disaster, “regardless of the obstacles or the rank of those involved.”

“Justice knows no exceptions, and the law applies to everyone without distinction,” he said.

But has anything been achieved since Aug. 4, 2020? We break down five years of stalled investigations.


