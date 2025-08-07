Fadi Makki, the 'king-minister' in Salam’s cabinet, walks a tightrope

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein and Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine walked out of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 8:25 p.m. The session’s continuity rested on the shoulders of the only remaining Shiite minister in the room: Fadi Makki.Makki expressed reservations about the decision’s details. He particularly called to wait until the army submitted its “feasibility report” at the end of August before setting a deadline for disarmament.Despite this, he did not use the veto power that the current political setup granted him. L’Orient-Le Jour learned that he tried to convince his Shiite colleagues to stay and, after they walked out, he called for the debate to continue during Thursday’s session, with all ministers present — especially those affiliated with Hezbollah and Amal. Read more A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash...

Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein and Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine walked out of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 8:25 p.m. The session’s continuity rested on the shoulders of the only remaining Shiite minister in the room: Fadi Makki.Makki expressed reservations about the decision’s details. He particularly called to wait until the army submitted its “feasibility report” at the end of August before setting a deadline for disarmament.Despite this, he did not use the veto power that the current political setup granted him. L’Orient-Le Jour learned that he tried to convince his Shiite colleagues to stay and, after they walked out, he called for the debate to continue during Thursday’s session, with all ministers present — especially those affiliated with Hezbollah and Amal. Read more A ‘grave sin’:...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in