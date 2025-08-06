'Israel blew up the Port,' Zeaiter says, points Lebanese Army’s 'responsibility'

BEIRUT — Former MP and public works minister Ghazi Zeaiter dismissed all accusations levied against him in the Beirut Port explosion case as "politically and media-driven, not judicial," during an interview published on Wednesday by Kalam Inas.

According to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), which cited the interview, Zeaiter told journalist Inas al-Jarmakani that "Israel blew up the Port," and that "a great responsibility lies with the Lebanese Army," pointing to its role in authorizing the entry of hazardous materials to the Port, notably ammonium nitrate, which would later cause the explosion.

Zeaiter repeatedly missed hearings before the investigating judge at the Court of Justice, Tarek Bitar, who had summoned him as a suspect in the investigation into the double explosion at the Beirut Port on Aug 4, 2020.

Bitar had to suspend his investigations in January 2023, due to the hostility of a large part of the political class, notably Hezbollah, as well as a series of lawsuits directed against him. He resumed his investigation in early 2025 and has already interrogated several former officials, including former Prime Minister Hassane Diab and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk.

The devastating event, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, destroyed a large part of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring 6,500. This blast started with a fire in a Port warehouse where tons of ammonium nitrate were being improperly stored, despite repeated warnings to the highest authorities, which now stand accused of negligence.

Zeaiter was minister of public works and transport in 2014 at the time of the ammonium nitrate was unloaded at the Port, allegedly brought there by a Russian ship.

For the first time, Zeaiter revealed documents he received during his tenure as minister of public works, including “a letter from the Russian embassy concerning the poor conditions of the Russian sailors aboard the ship,” as well as another letter from the Ukrainian embassy inquiring about the failure to implement a judicial decision issued by Judge Jad Maalouf to refloat the Russian ship. In both cases, he claimed that the "necessary actions were taken."

While refusing to place blame on anyone — “out of respect for the blood of the Port martyrs and the tears of their families” — Zeaiter stated: “A great responsibility falls on the Lebanese Army,” explaining that “the entry of ammonium nitrate or any dangerous materials requires a permit from army intelligence.”

“Even the minister of public works needs permission from army intelligence and security agencies to visit and inspect the Port,” he added.

'I exercised my legitimate right to defend myself'

“Judge Sawan had mentioned suspicions surrounding 12 ministers and four prime ministers, yet he only sent a letter to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri regarding suspicions against PM Hassan Diab, MPs Ghazi Zeaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil, and former Minister Youssef Fenianos," Zeaiter said. "That’s when doubts began to arise about the politicization of this case. I exercised my legitimate right to defend myself.”

Zeaiter also revealed that “Investigative Judge Tarek Bitar gave guarantees to Abbas Ibrahim, Nohad Machnouk, and Hassan Diab to appear before him without being detained. A similar offer was made to me through a lawyer — to appear and present all the evidence and documents I have, without being detained.”

Zeaiter said he “refused Bitar’s offer as it violates legal procedures,” noting that he had already submitted a recusal request against Bitar and that his prosecution should fall under parliamentary jurisdiction.

He disclosed that after Judge Sawan filed charges, he visited Berri, who told him: “If I knew you and MP Ali Hassan Khalil were responsible, I would be the first to hold you accountable. I protect the Constitution, not individuals.”

Zeaiter said that Berri had called for a parliamentary meeting devoted to the issue of lifting the immunity on sitting MPs, following a petition signed by 26 members of parliament. However, quorum was not met, as most parliamentary blocs had not been present.

'Israel is the one that bombed the Port'

Zeaiter maintained that he believed Israel was behind the Port explosion. “Israel is the one that bombed the port,” he insisted, stating that "some people saw Israeli aircraft in the sky, and the destruction caused resembled that of recent Israeli military operations."

Residents reported hearing airplane sounds seconds before the blast, with some describing a whistling noise similar to a jet engine, however the director of Bellingcat recently told L'Orient-Le Jour that while it's possible, there is no evidence to support the theory and other experts have responded to the theory saying the fire that preceded the explosion could have made sounds resembling that of fighter jets.

As for the clash that occurred between the neighborhoods of Chiyah and Ain al-Rummaneh following a protest by Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters against Judge Bitar, Zeaiter claimed: “The demonstrators did not enter Ain al-Rummaneh. It was the Lebanese Forces who fired at the protesters.”

When asked what he would do if a formal indictment found him guilty, Zeaiter replied: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”