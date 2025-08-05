Qassem: 'We will not accept any timetable presented in the shadow of Israeli aggression'

BEIRUT — As Cabinet convened a highly anticipated debate on his party's disarmament, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem delivered a televised address on Tuesday reiterating his refusal to surrender weapons so long as Israeli aggression was ongoing against the country, criticizing the Lebanese state of failing to provide sufficient defenses.

Qassem's speech, which included threats against Israel for the first time in months, appeared to be mostly directed toward Cabinet, whose meeting carried on well into the evening. "The ministerial statement speaks of strengthening sovereignty, but is it by abandoning arms, according to the demands of Israel, the United States, and some Arab countries, that we strengthen sovereignty?" he posed.

"This same statement refers to deterring the [Israeli] aggressors from continuing their attacks. But where is the state that removes the threats facing Lebanon? Where is the defense of the borders and critical points? If you admit you are incapable, then let us preserve this capability and strengthen it."

"You should favor stopping the aggression, the withdrawal of the [Israeli] occupation [from five points in southern Lebanon], reconstruction [of the regions destroyed during the last war], and the release of [Lebanese] detainees [held by Israel], after which you can address any topic you wish," Qassem said.

"We expected a debate on a national defense strategy, but instead, the surrender of weapons became the main topic on the table."

"The state must convince the international community that it is responsible for protecting its southern and eastern borders and that it assumes this responsibility," Qassem insisted. "No one can deprive Lebanon of its strength or prevent it from being dignified."

"Those who made sacrifices and liberated the country are more patriotic than those who have ransacked the homeland and killed citizens," he added, likely referring to critics of his party. Qassem said the 2023-2024 war had killed 5,000 Hezbollah fighters and wounded 13,000, the first official toll the group has given.

But he insisted the organization remained in good order, with fighters ready to make "the greatest sacrifices" if needed.

"The state should implement measures to ensure protection, not strip its citizens and its resistance of their power. That is the mission it must fulfill. Instead, give us a timetable and concrete steps to deter the aggressor."

'Part of Taif'

Qassem appeared keen to put 'the Resistance' at the center of the country’s political life and maintain contact with the authorities.

"'The Resistance' is part of the Taif Agreement; it is explicitly mentioned and falls under the National Pact," he insisted. "Let us discuss a national defense strategy that takes into account Lebanon’s strength, instead of setting a timetable for disarmament."

He stressed the importance of "cooperation" between Hezbollah, the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament remaining strong.

"We are committed to dialogue, understanding, and cooperation. This country has moved forward thanks to sacrifices and spilled blood. What concerns Lebanon, we discuss in Lebanon, and we organize our internal affairs in a spirit of cooperation and understanding.”

“This is a country where sacrifices were made and blood was shed, and we will not allow anyone to impose dictates on us," he said.

'The aggression will not stop'

As expected, Qassem levied weighty criticism against both Israel and the U.S., which, through its envoy Tom Barrack, has been ramping up pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah as soon as possible.

Qassem accused Barrack of making uninformed demands of Hezbollah, including giving up hand grenades within a month's time. “Mr. Barrack demanded the dismantling of 50 percent of our capacity within a month," Qassem said, "but they do not know the actual level of our capacity to be able to define that 50 percent.”

“What Barrack came to impose — in order to dismantle the strength and capacity of Lebanon, 'the Resistance,' and the people — serves entirely the interests of Israel,” which he said should avoid a large-scale agression, "in its own interest," because Hezbollah, the Lebanese Army and the Lebanese people, "will defend themselves," he said, evoking the "army, people, resistance," triptych that was removed from the latest ministerial statement.

"This defense will lead to missiles falling inside the Israeli entity, and all the security they have built over eight months will collapse within an hour," he said.

"If we hand over our weapons, the aggression will not stop," Qassem said. "Israeli officials themselves say so. The aggression is the problem, not the weapons. The solution is to possess strength, not to give it up."

Qassem asserted that Hezbollah had "facilitated" all the steps lined out for it in the November 2024 cease-fire agreement with Israel, despite the fact that the latter had "reneged" on this agreement with daily violations.

"Lebanon’s interest is to restore its sovereignty and its liberation, while Israel’s interest is to weaken Lebanon," he said. "We do not accept any new agreement apart from the one existing between the Lebanese state and the Israeli entity. It is unacceptable for Lebanon to gradually relinquish its strength while all the levers of power remain in the hands of the Israeli enemy."

"We are going through a dangerous stage in Lebanon’s history of independence," Qassem concluded, "but we are stronger thanks to the army-people-resistance triptych and unity."