HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

'I'm scared of another May 7': Lebanese react ahead of Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah's weapons

As the question of disarming Hezbollah is still not settled, some Lebanese fear a resumption of war with Israel.

L'OLJ / By Zeina ANTONIOS, 05 August 2025 09:50

'I'm scared of another May 7': Lebanese react ahead of Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah's weapons

Sassine Square, in Achrafieh, on Aug. 4, 2025. (Credit: Zeina Antonios/L'Orient-Le Jour)

As Lebanon braces for a critical Cabinet session Tuesday in Baabda's Presidential Palace on the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament, concerns are growing over potential violent backlash from the party, which continues to reject turning over its weapons to state authorities. The unresolved issue also raises fears of renewed war with Israel, less than a year after the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire that ended 13 months of war. On the eve of the session, L’Orient-Le Jour went around Beirut to gauge public sentiment in a country caught between exhaustion and anxiety.“People are afraid”“We’ve fought so many wars and gained nothing. It needs to stop. I’m tired and desperate,” said Mohammad, sitting on a sidewalk chair in Hamra. “All I want is to make a decent living,” he added. “Hezbollah needs to end its arrogance. Lebanon belongs to all of us....
