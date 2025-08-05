Has Lebanon done enough in reforms for its donors?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is Lebanon on the right track? Two new laws — one on bank resolution, the other on judicial independence — were added last week to the bank secrecy law passed three months ago. These laws, seen as essential in the context of reforms demanded by the international community, could start to reassure donors and potential investors, but not yet convince them to open their wallets. Experts agree that despite the progress made, what has been accomplished so far remains insufficient. Especially as legislating does not systematically guarantee the proper implementation of laws, as has become customary in Lebanon.This is particularly the case when it comes to judicial reform, whose rushed adoption was clear for all to see. At the request of Speaker Nabih Berri, who wanted to speed up the process, the law was passed by a show of hands as a single...

Is Lebanon on the right track? Two new laws — one on bank resolution, the other on judicial independence — were added last week to the bank secrecy law passed three months ago. These laws, seen as essential in the context of reforms demanded by the international community, could start to reassure donors and potential investors, but not yet convince them to open their wallets. Experts agree that despite the progress made, what has been accomplished so far remains insufficient. Especially as legislating does not systematically guarantee the proper implementation of laws, as has become customary in Lebanon.This is particularly the case when it comes to judicial reform, whose rushed adoption was clear for all to see. At the request of Speaker Nabih Berri, who wanted to speed up the process, the law was passed by a show of hands as a...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in