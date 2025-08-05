Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah disarmament continues into the evening

BEIRUT — Cabinet convened a highly anticipated meeting dedicated entirely to the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament on Tuesday afternoon at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

According to L'Orient Today's information, two Hezbollah ministers are expected to be in attendance. Shortly before the the meeting began, President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

This Cabinet meeting takes place amid heightened tensions, following rallies Monday night by Hezbollah supporters in Beirut's southern suburbs and in the wake of recent statements by several party officials opposing disarmament.

On the other hand, many political figures opposed to Hezbollah are insisting that the Lebanese state maintain a monopoly over arms, particularly in the aftermath of the recent war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Contacted before the session began, Hezbollah spokesperson Youssef Zein confirmed the two Hezbollah ministers' presence at the meeting. Hezbollah "is committed to safeguarding Lebanon's interests," he told L'Orient Today. "It is therefore willing to discuss the issue of its weapons within the limits set by President Joseph Aoun's inaugural address and the ministerial statement of the Salam Cabinet."

He added, however, that "any Cabinet decision that exceeds these two limits will provoke a reaction from Hezbollah ministers," stressing that this reaction could range from verbal opposition to the Cabinet decision to withdrawing from the Cabinet session. Zein, ruled out the possibility of Hezbollah ministers walking out of the session altogether.

Hezbollah does not reject the idea of a debate over the state's monopoly on weapons, but it makes any disarmament conditional on an Israeli army withdrawal from positions it occupies in southern Lebanon. As well as an end to cease-fire violations, as well as the release of prisoners and the launch of reconstruction efforts after the recent war.

In a video published Monday night, Hezbollah asserted that resistance was "the only choice and support for the Lebanese Army." Political contacts continued in parallel to hammer out a formula the government could adopt on Tuesday.

The international community continues to press the Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah and draft a clear execution plan with precise deadlines. Israel, for its part, believes Hezbollah is weakened after the latest conflict and refuses to accept any conditions prior to disarmament.

Hezbollah supporters take to the streets

Protesting the Cabinet meeting, Hezbollah supporters rode motorcycles through several neighborhoods of Beirut's southern suburbs Monday night.

Videos posted on social media show dozens of bikers waving the party's yellow flags as they coursed through the southern suburbs, chanting "Labayka Nasrallah" (At your command, Nasrallah), in reference to the former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Sept. 27, 2024.

In recent days, people close to Hezbollah have openly threatened that a new show of force, similar to that of May 7, 2008, could be forthcoming. Back then, Fouad Siniora's government had tried to break Hezbollah's security grip, to which Hezbollah responded by storming West Beirut and the Mountain.

Just hours before the government session, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said, "We will only take Lebanon's interests into account and will ensure nothing threatens its security."

Several political figures have underscored the need to disarm Hezbollah. Justice Minister Adel Nassar stated in an interview with MTV that the government "will demand a timetable for handing over the weapons," arguing that "it is unacceptable for Hezbollah to drag the Lebanese along toward suicide."

MP Paula Yacoubian said, "returning to the fold of institutions is no longer a political luxury, but a condition for the nation's survival." She added, "No legitimacy surpasses that of the state, and no weapon should prevail over it."

According to our correspondent in the Bekaa, groups of young men are gathering on the Baalbek–Brital highway, raising Hezbollah flags in preparation for a car convoy in support of Hezbollah, coinciding with the Cabinet session.