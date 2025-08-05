Does Hezbollah have the means for another May 7?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is the specter of another May 7 armed takeover looming over the country? Ahead of the highly anticipated Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday to debate the divisive issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, figures close to the party have not hesitated in recent days to raise the threat of a new show of force, 17 years after the events of 2008.At the time, Fouad Siniora’s government attempted to dismantle Hezbollah’s grip on the security front, prompting the group to storm West Beirut and the Mountain area.But many observers agree that such a scenario is unlikely today, as the party has been weakened by last fall’s war with Israel and has little interest in alienating a broad array of national actors.Moreover, it would provoke an untimely shock to a government that, despite mounting international pressure, continues to offer Hezbollah valuable...

