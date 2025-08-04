Pope Leo XIV pays tribute to victims of port explosion

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the deadly Aug. 4, 2020, explosion, a prayer vigil was held Sunday evening in Beirut. The ceremony included the blessing of olive trees planted in memory of the victims and featured a message from Pope Leo XIV, read aloud to those in attendance.

In his message, the pontiff expressed his “compassion to all whose hearts are wounded,” including those “grieving the loss of loved ones,” as well as those who were “injured or lost everything as a result of this disaster.”

In a reflection on death and hope, Leo XIV recalled Christ’s words to Martha following the death of her brother Lazarus: “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live.”

The pope urged the faithful to “look toward heaven,” drawing on the image of the Cedar of Lebanon, “symbol of your country.”

“I implore the merciful Father to welcome, beside him, in his house of rest, of light, and of peace, all those who lost their lives,” he said, adding that “beloved and suffering Lebanon remains at the heart of my prayers.” He entrusted “every Lebanese to the protection and maternal intercession of the Virgin Mary, as well as Saint Charbel and the other Lebanese saints,” and concluded by granting his apostolic blessing “as a sign of comfort.”

Speaking at the vigil, the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, noted that “the Lebanese and the families of the victims are still searching for truth and justice, which above all must prevail.” He said, “A bit of hope is being reborn, because the investigation is progressing, even though it still faces conflicting interests,” but added, “There is still much to be done.”

On Aug. 4, 2020, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, killing 235 people and injuring 6,500. The blast was caused by a fire in a warehouse where tons of ammonium nitrate — a chemical used in fertilizer — were stored without safety precautions, despite repeated warnings to senior officials.

On Monday, President Joseph Aoun reiterated that the Lebanese state is “committed to revealing the whole truth, no matter the obstacles or the high positions involved.”