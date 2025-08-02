'If it were for the money, I wouldn't do this job': Lebanese Army continues to attract candidates

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "It's for the love of the country! If it were for the money, I wouldn't do this job," said Karim*, a 21-year-old cadet, emerging from a ceremony Thursday in front of the Fayadieh Military School on the occasion of the Lebanese Army's 80th anniversary.The army, which is struggling to recover from six years of crises marked by drastic salary cuts that have forced many soldiers to take second jobs or even desert the ranks, must now confront significant security challenges following the latest Hezbollah war with Israel. Deployment south of the Litani, at the borders with Syria and Israel, around the Palestinian camps, and in law enforcement missions—which have been its responsibility since a 1991 presidential decree — are the main tasks the army must handle, according to retired General Khalil Helou. More about the...

"It's for the love of the country! If it were for the money, I wouldn't do this job," said Karim*, a 21-year-old cadet, emerging from a ceremony Thursday in front of the Fayadieh Military School on the occasion of the Lebanese Army's 80th anniversary.The army, which is struggling to recover from six years of crises marked by drastic salary cuts that have forced many soldiers to take second jobs or even desert the ranks, must now confront significant security challenges following the latest Hezbollah war with Israel. Deployment south of the Litani, at the borders with Syria and Israel, around the Palestinian camps, and in law enforcement missions—which have been its responsibility since a 1991 presidential decree — are the main tasks the army must handle, according to retired General Khalil Helou. More about...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in