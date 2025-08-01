Is Hezbollah preparing reception centers in anticipation of a new war?
The mukhtar of a village in Akkar confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour that his community has received aid provided by an association close to the party, but stated this aid was intended for former displaced people.
Lebanese people displaced by Israeli strikes during the war between Hezbollah and Israel, on Sept. 28, 2024, on a street in Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
As Nawaf Salam's government prepares to address the thorny issue of Hezbollah's disarmament next Tuesday, information is circulating in recent days about the party making preparations to set up reception centers, notably in Shiite-majority villages in northern Lebanon. These preparations are reportedly being launched in anticipation of a new war with Israel that could trigger a new wave of displaced people. An MP from Akkar, Walid Baarini, even went so far as to urge residents to stock up on supplies. Hezbollah denied any such preparations.The risk of intensified Israeli strikes in several areas of the country is becoming increasingly present in certain media and political circles, at a time when the party continues to refuse to hand over its arsenal, despite both local and international pressure, after suffering heavy losses in...
