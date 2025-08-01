Is Hezbollah preparing reception centers in anticipation of a new war?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As Nawaf Salam's government prepares to address the thorny issue of Hezbollah's disarmament next Tuesday, information is circulating in recent days about the party making preparations to set up reception centers, notably in Shiite-majority villages in northern Lebanon. These preparations are reportedly being launched in anticipation of a new war with Israel that could trigger a new wave of displaced people. An MP from Akkar, Walid Baarini, even went so far as to urge residents to stock up on supplies. Hezbollah denied any such preparations.The risk of intensified Israeli strikes in several areas of the country is becoming increasingly present in certain media and political circles, at a time when the party continues to refuse to hand over its arsenal, despite both local and international pressure, after suffering heavy losses in...

As Nawaf Salam's government prepares to address the thorny issue of Hezbollah's disarmament next Tuesday, information is circulating in recent days about the party making preparations to set up reception centers, notably in Shiite-majority villages in northern Lebanon. These preparations are reportedly being launched in anticipation of a new war with Israel that could trigger a new wave of displaced people. An MP from Akkar, Walid Baarini, even went so far as to urge residents to stock up on supplies. Hezbollah denied any such preparations.The risk of intensified Israeli strikes in several areas of the country is becoming increasingly present in certain media and political circles, at a time when the party continues to refuse to hand over its arsenal, despite both local and international pressure, after suffering heavy losses...

