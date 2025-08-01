Aoun's (last?) advice to Hezbollah and its base: Bet on the state

President Joseph Aoun during the celebration of Army Day, on July 31, 2025, in Yarzeh. (Credit: Lebanese Presidency)
In a speech given for Army Day, President Joseph Aoun on Thursday called for the armed forces and security services to have the sole monopoly on weapons "across all Lebanese territory," and "starting today." This forceful address, echoing key points from the president's inaugural speech, served as an opportunity to send multiple messages, notably to Hezbollah. He called on the party and its base to "place their bet on the Lebanese state." He also urged critics of Hezbollah to avoid "provocation and one-upmanship," all while positioning himself as the strongman of the time.It was an outstretched hand to the Shiite community, a few days ahead of a Cabinet session dedicated to the question of the monopoly on weapons — a session that could implode the government if Hezbollah maintains its refusal...
In a speech given for Army Day, President Joseph Aoun on Thursday called for the armed forces and security services to have the sole monopoly on weapons "across all Lebanese territory," and "starting today." This forceful address, echoing key points from the president's inaugural speech, served as an opportunity to send multiple messages, notably to Hezbollah. He called on the party and its base to "place their bet on the Lebanese state." He also urged critics of Hezbollah to avoid "provocation and one-upmanship," all while positioning himself as the strongman of the time.It was an outstretched hand to the Shiite community, a few days ahead of a Cabinet session dedicated to the question of the monopoly on weapons — a session that could implode the government if Hezbollah maintains its...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.