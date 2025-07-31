Hezbollah delegation visits Georges Abdallah

A Hezbollah delegation led by the vice president of the party’s Political Council, Mahmoud Qomati, visited Georges Abdallah, one of France's longest-held prisoners, who was released last Friday after more than 40 years behind bars, at his home in Qobayat, northern Lebanon, on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Qomati said that "the necessity of national solidarity in the face of threats against Lebanon."

"The resistance in Lebanon includes all national components that believe in confronting the country’s enemies," he said, adding that "the path of resistance is solid, steady, strong and ongoing, it will not retreat and will not give up Lebanon’s strength."

"We are called to national unity in the face of the Zionist enemy and to make Lebanon a strong country, far from a discourse of begging and seeking foreign aid," he added.

Abdallah stated that "the resistance is Lebanon’s shield in building a state for all Lebanese," calling for "unity behind the Lebanese Army."

"We are not lovers of weapons, and those who offered their best leaders as martyrs to defend Lebanon’s borders are the cornerstone and the first guarantors of the dignity of the homeland," he said. "The resistance will not bend, for we are not in a position of weakness. It carries the banner of Lebanon’s unity and the strength of its army, which is capable of confronting aggression."

Upon his arrival in Beirut, Abdallah immediately called for "continuing the fight against the enemy" and for supporting the "resistance," in reference to Hezbollah and its allies. He had been sentenced in the 1980s to life imprisonment for complicity in the murder of an American diplomat and an Israeli diplomat in France.