LEBANESE ARMY

Michel Menassa: Time is not on Lebanon’s side

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army’s founding, Defense Minister Michel Menassa was unequivocal: This institution is Lebanon’s only solution. 

L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 30 July 2025 14:46

Lebanese Army soldiers patrolling the streets of Beirut, Oct. 14, 2021. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP)

That may seem obvious coming from a former senior officer, but he stressed the seriousness of the current moment and the urgent need to save the country by providing the army with material, financial, moral and political support.Speaking to a delegation from the Press Editors Syndicate, led by Joseph Kossaifi, Menassa stated that after all the harrowing experiences the country has endured, one cannot help but say: Fortunately, we still have an army!In his view, the army's continued existence is the result of a firm conviction shared by both officials and citizens, as well as the tireless efforts of current President Joseph Aoun, who, during his tenure as army chief, left no stone unturned in securing even the smallest financial contributions for the soldiers amid the economic crisis that struck the country.
