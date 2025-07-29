Berri calls Parliament session for July 31

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri called a general session of Parliament for Thursday, July 31, according to a statement from the president’s office, released following a 1 p.m. meeting.

The session is set for 11 a.m. to "review the draft laws and proposed bills on the agenda."

This list is expected to include the much-anticipated draft law on banking resolution, recommended by the International Monetary Fund and approved Monday by the Finance Committee. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber told L’Orient-Le Jour on July 19 that he expected the bill to be submitted to the general assembly for a vote before the end of the month.