Kataeb holds Hezbollah 'entirely responsible for any security or political deterioration'

The Kataeb party on Tuesday denounced Hezbollah's "rejection of any discussion regarding the issue of disarmament" of the party, warning that it would hold them responsible for any potential deterioration of the security or political situation as international pressure mounts on Lebanon to put an end to this arsenal. Kataeb's statement, released after a meeting of the party's political bureau chaired by Vice President Bernard Gerbaka, echoed the statement by Lebanese Forces (LF) leader Samir Geagea, who also warned on Tuesday about the Lebanese government's inability to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons.

"Recent statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack clearly state that the deadlines granted to Lebanon are coming to an end," the party said, calling on the Lebanese state to "adopt a firm approach to impose its authority and enforce laws throughout Lebanese territory."

Kataeb also held "Hezbollah entirely responsible for any security or political deterioration that may affect Lebanon due to this stubbornness," stressing "the dangers of delaying the implementation of international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701."

They also expressed "the need to fully support the army by providing it with weapons and improving the living conditions of its soldiers." This statement comes as the 80th anniversary of the army, on Aug. 1, approaches.

Ahead of Aug. 4, marking the tragic fifth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, Kataeb praised "the efforts of Judge [Tarek] Bitar and the progress made in the investigation," calling for "the publication of the indictment ... to launch the trials." The tragedy claimed the lives of more than 235 people and injured over 6,500, devastating entire neighborhoods of the capital following the explosion of a massive stockpile of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port since 2013. The investigation faces numerous political and security interferences, while several current and former officials are being prosecuted.