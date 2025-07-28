Berri to convene parliamentary bureau Tuesday

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri during a session devoted to lifting the immunity of MP Georges Bouchikian, July 23, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Parliament/Hassan Ibrahim)
Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri will convene the parliamentary bureau on Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to a statement from its press office.
The bureau meetings are used to set the agenda for a future plenary session. Although the speaker did not immediately provide further details about the bills that Lebanese lawmakers may be called to discuss and adopt, the Finance Committee is expected to finalize its review of the draft law on the reform and reorganization of the Lebanese banking sector on Monday. This draft was approved, after revision, last week by a subcommittee chaired by the president of the Finance Committee, Ibrahim Kanaan. It is highly anticipated by the international community, which has made the restructuring of the banking sector one of the prerequisites for any release of financial aid for Lebanon, which has been in a socio-economic and financial crisis since 2019.
