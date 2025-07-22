Aoun in Bahrain, Rajji calls on Manama to reopen embassy in Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Manama at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for an official two-day visit, at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Upon his arrival, the Lebanese president expressed his happiness at being in Bahrain, emphasizing "the depth of the historical and fraternal ties that unite Lebanon and Bahrain."

"This visit represents a valuable opportunity to strengthen the ties of cooperation between our two brotherly countries in different political, economic, and cultural fields," he declared, affirming that "Lebanon, which is proud of its relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain, greatly values its positions of support."

Also on Tuesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, who accompanied Aoun on the trip, called on Bahrain to reopen its embassy in Beirut, in an interview with the Bahraini daily "al-Ayyam." Most Gulf countries continue to ban their citizens from traveling to Lebanon, following a diplomatic crisis in 2021 between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and its neighbors.

"Lebanon is awaiting the reopening of the Kingdom of Bahrain's embassy and the appointment of an ambassador to relaunch diplomatic relations between the two countries," said the head of the Bustros Palace.

"The fraternal relations between Lebanon and Bahrain have never been cut, and if they were, due to politics at some time, they continued to exist in the consciousness of both peoples, despite the difficulties that are now behind us.

Lebanon has never abandoned its Arab environment or its relations with its Arab brothers, and will never forget how Bahrain and other Arab countries supported it during the crises it has gone through," he added.

Several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, recalled their diplomats from Beirut in October 2021, in reaction to remarks by then-Information Minister Georges Cordahi criticizing the Saudi military intervention in Yemen.

Since then, the Gulf monarchies had nearly severed their ties with Lebanon, suspending their imports from the country and banning their citizens from traveling there. Only the United Arab Emirates authorized their citizens to travel again to Lebanon from May 2025.

The election Aoun and the appointment of Nawaf Salam as head of government marked a clear willingness by Beirut to reconnect with the Arab countries of the region.

Returning to the Arab fold

Joe Rajji also spoke about the Lebanese president's visit to Bahrain. "Lebanon has entered a new phase and is keen to preserve its relations with Bahrain (...) The State leader's visit to Manama therefore gains great importance, given that it moves away any issue that previously affected relations between the two countries. Lebanon rejects any plot against the sovereignty of Bahrain and is working to establish the best strategic partnerships with the kingdom," the foreign minister continued.

"President Aoun's visit to Bahrain and his previous visits to other Arab countries show that Lebanon is truly concerned with returning to the Arab fold (...) Lebanon wants to strengthen its role in its Arab environment, according to the principle of non-interference in the affairs of other countries," Rajji emphasized.

After his election, President Joseph Aoun carefully chose to travel to Riyadh last March for his very first official trip, before flying to Cairo. He also traveled to Qatar in April and Kuwait in May.

“The visits I am making to Gulf countries aim to restore ties between Lebanon and these states, and most importantly to rebuild trust between both sides,” the president stressed, adding that “the Lebanese are expecting the arrival of their Bahraini brothers this summer.”

The head of state, who is set to meet with the King of Bahrain tomorrow, also outlined to journalists the government’s efforts to enhance security, combat smuggling, and reopen Gulf markets to Lebanese agricultural exports, affirming that land, sea, and air border crossings are now under secure control.

In response to a question, he stated that “the implementation of the decision to ensure a monopoly on arms — an irreversible move — is being carried out cautiously, to preserve Lebanon’s unity and avoid any threat to civil peace.” He also accused Israel of “never having respected the terms of U.N. Resolution 1701, whereas Lebanon fully applied it by deploying its army south of the Litani.” He further announced that 10,000 Lebanese troops would be deployed in the South by the end of the year.

The cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which came into force on Nov. 27, called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. However, the Israeli army still occupies five positions on Lebanese soil, continues to conduct ground incursions, and carries out near-daily airstrikes.

On the Lebanese side, the agreement called for the disarmament of Hezbollah, starting south of the Litani and extending nationwide, in line with UN Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the truce. Hezbollah has rejected this demand. Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past eight months have killed more than 270 people.