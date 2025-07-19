Sweida clashes: Concern in Lebanon, and new calls for calm

As the security situation deteriorated sharply this week in Syria’s southern province of Sweida — where fighting between the Druze population on one side and Sunni tribes and government forces on the other has killed over 940 people — sporadic clashes in Lebanon have raised fears that the violence could spill across the border.

Over the past few days, leaders across Lebanon have issued calls for calm to prevent sectarian clashes between Druze and Sunnis. The country’s highest religious authorities — the Sunni Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdellatif Derian, and the Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Aql Sami Abi al-Mona — spoke by phone Friday in a joint appeal for restraint.

Appeals continued Saturday, coinciding with the start of a cease-fire in Syria. Tripoli MP Ashraf Rifi, a prominent Sunni political figure, told reporters that “the relationship with the Druze is good,” adding that “there is no risk of instability spilling into Lebanon thanks to the wisdom shown by the leadership of both communities.”

“Sunnis feel pride in the Syrian revolution’s victory, but they take no pride in a conflict with the Druze community,” Rifi said. Asked about Tripoli, where some factions have expressed radical views on the Syrian conflict, Rifi emphasized that “the dominant voice in the city is one of moderation and wisdom,” noting a history of generally positive relations between Sunnis and Druze, despite periods of tension.

But not all were as optimistic. MP Wael Abou Faour, a close ally of Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, said he was “concerned that the events in Sweida will negatively affect Lebanon.” He added that Joumblatt “is making contacts both domestically and abroad to prevent any missteps or internal tensions, including road closures and sectarian incidents that have occurred in recent days.”

Solidarity rallies with the Druze of Sweida were held Wednesday in the Bekaa Valley and other parts of Lebanon, while in Tripoli’s al-Nour Square, dozens gathered in support of the Damascus regime and in protest of Israeli airstrikes. In the Bekaa village of Marj, tensions briefly flared when a group confronted a young man wearing traditional Druze garb.

Abou Faour noted that Joumblatt had long cautioned the Druze of Sweida to remain within the Syrian state framework and to maintain dialogue with other national factions. “Unfortunately,” he said, “what he warned against has come to pass.”

Another Druze figure, Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan, welcomed the cease-fire in a post on X. “We salute the announcement of a cease-fire in Syria, especially in Sweida, among all factions of the brotherly Syrian people,” he wrote. “Syria must remain united, as it has throughout history, and continue to serve as a compass for Arab positions.”

Joumblatt’s roadmap

On Friday evening, Joumblatt, his son Taymour — the current leader of the Progressive Socialist Party — and all current and former MPs and ministers in their parliamentary bloc convened at the residence of Sheikh Abi al-Mona.

According to the Al-Anbaa news outlet, Joumblatt presented a detailed roadmap aimed at resolving the crisis in Sweida, which he intends to discuss with both the Syrian government and prominent Druze figures in Syria.

The plan calls for an immediate cease-fire — achieved the next morning — and serious dialogue between the Syrian state and local stakeholders in Sweida. It also includes a condemnation of Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon, the creation of an investigative commission to probe the crimes and abuses committed in Sweida, an end to provocative campaigns within Lebanon, and a rejection of road closures.

Joumblatt’s roadmap also urges the Syrian government to take direct action with Bedouin communities in the Sweida area to de-escalate tensions and restore stability.