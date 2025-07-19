Sweida clashes: Is Walid Joumblatt's leadership facing its limits?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “We are at the beginning of a serious crisis and of sectarian partition.” With those words Friday, former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt summed up the recent bloody clashes in Syria’s southern province of Sweida between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes (mostly Sunni) and Syrian government forces, who ultimately withdrew from the area on Wednesday.Joumblatt made the remarks amid a wave of anger within the Druze community over images emerging from the sectarian clashes in Sweida. Still, he continues to place his trust in Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his government to calm tensions in Syria and the wider region.But in a moment of heightened volatility, observers question whether Joumblatt can maintain his role as a unifying figure — or if he will be overtaken by public anger this time.For many close to the...

“We are at the beginning of a serious crisis and of sectarian partition.” With those words Friday, former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt summed up the recent bloody clashes in Syria’s southern province of Sweida between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes (mostly Sunni) and Syrian government forces, who ultimately withdrew from the area on Wednesday.Joumblatt made the remarks amid a wave of anger within the Druze community over images emerging from the sectarian clashes in Sweida. Still, he continues to place his trust in Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his government to calm tensions in Syria and the wider region.But in a moment of heightened volatility, observers question whether Joumblatt can maintain his role as a unifying figure — or if he will be overtaken by public anger this time.For many close to...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in