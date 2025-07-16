Director Lynn Tawile: The other side of Marilyne Naaman, and so much more

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google One basks in the spotlight, center stage. The other prefers the shadows, behind the scenes in editing rooms, wielding the power of a camera and the images it captures. It is there, in the careful balance of light, that she crafts moments for a short film, a music video, an advertisement or a concert, dosing it with precision. When Lynn Tawile arrives for this meeting — petite, slender, seemingly delicate, with a warm and genuine smile — her story quickly reveals otherwise. Not yet 30 and still carrying the freshness of youth, she has nonetheless acquired a quiet maturity in just a few short years. Pragmatic and composed, she lets the facade of fragility slip away. "I love directing," she says. "And I hate being in front of the camera. I am systematic, fast, and I don’t let my emotions take over." Even when those silent emotions...

One basks in the spotlight, center stage. The other prefers the shadows, behind the scenes in editing rooms, wielding the power of a camera and the images it captures. It is there, in the careful balance of light, that she crafts moments for a short film, a music video, an advertisement or a concert, dosing it with precision. When Lynn Tawile arrives for this meeting — petite, slender, seemingly delicate, with a warm and genuine smile — her story quickly reveals otherwise. Not yet 30 and still carrying the freshness of youth, she has nonetheless acquired a quiet maturity in just a few short years. Pragmatic and composed, she lets the facade of fragility slip away. "I love directing," she says. "And I hate being in front of the camera. I am systematic, fast, and I don’t let my emotions take over." Even when those silent...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in