Director Lynn Tawile: The other side of Marilyne Naaman, and so much more
At just 28, she carries a rare sensitivity that has guided her to forge her own path. Meet a young woman who leads with both her head and her heart, just days after the release of Marilyne Naaman’s new music video, Mesh Nafs al-Shi, already going viral.
Maryline Naaman, Lynn Tawilé, and Andrew Dawaf, assistant director, during the filming of the music video "Mesh Nafs al-Shi." (Credit: Karl Sfeir)
One basks in the spotlight, center stage. The other prefers the shadows, behind the scenes in editing rooms, wielding the power of a camera and the images it captures. It is there, in the careful balance of light, that she crafts moments for a short film, a music video, an advertisement or a concert, dosing it with precision. When Lynn Tawile arrives for this meeting — petite, slender, seemingly delicate, with a warm and genuine smile — her story quickly reveals otherwise. Not yet 30 and still carrying the freshness of youth, she has nonetheless acquired a quiet maturity in just a few short years. Pragmatic and composed, she lets the facade of fragility slip away. "I love directing," she says. "And I hate being in front of the camera. I am systematic, fast, and I don’t let my emotions take over." Even when those silent emotions...
