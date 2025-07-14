We fully support the Lebanese authorities' goal of achieving a monopoly on arms, says Magro

BEIRUT — During the annual Bastille Day ceremony at the Résidence des Pins on Monday, French Ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro praised the efforts of Lebanese authorities to establish a monopoly on arms, following over a year of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We fully support the goal of the Lebanese authorities to achieve complete monopoly of arms control across the entire territory. Everyone must understand that times have changed and that a new era must begin for this country that has suffered so much," Magro said in the presence of several political figures. He also stated that he "fully supported" the efforts of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who last week presented a "roadmap" to Lebanese authorities for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

"We are determined to work together for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability and reconstruction. Lebanon can count on our determination to contribute in many ways," he added.

The ambassador noted that "there is no shortage of challenges in terms of the state's arms monopoly, reforms, the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate, or the regional environment." "We are fully committed on all these fronts alongside our Lebanese friends," Magro went on.

He also condemned the fact that Israel "still occupies five points of Lebanese territory and continues its strikes," calling "for full respect of the cease-fire agreement" reached last November.

The ambassador also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government, saying that while some critics, including former officeholders, believe it hasn’t done enough in its first five months, several reform projects are already underway. He expressed hope that Parliament would “rise to the challenge and support these reforms.”

'Call for vigilance'

Magro also called for "vigilance" regarding developments in Syria, "from which any negative impact on Lebanon must absolutely be prevented." "Lebanese must also get ready to support the recovery of Syria, which will, I am sure, offer many opportunities once reconstruction starts, both to enable Syrians to return home and for Lebanon to contribute to and benefit from this recovery," he noted.

He considered that the alternative is for Lebanon to "remain a passive spectator to this revival when it could have played a leading role."

On the economic front, the French ambassador emphasized "the importance of implementing long-overdue economic and financial reforms" and welcomed the resumption of discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the passage in April of the law lifting banking secrecy. "The goal must be to restore a viable economic model, one that creates jobs for young Lebanese, generates wealth for the country, and enables sustainable recovery and development — certainly with the support of the IMF and Lebanon’s international partners, but which must first and foremost be a Lebanese plan," the ambassador said.

"We are also still willing to organize a conference on Lebanon's recovery in Paris this fall. But the international community will no longer come to its aid as in the past without clear commitments in favor of reforms," the ambassador added. Finally, he considered that beyond a technical agreement with the IMF, passing the law to apportion responsibility for the banking crisis is "an absolute necessity."