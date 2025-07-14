Kuwaiti interior minister visits Beirut to 'reaffirm support for Lebanon'

BEIRUT — Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Youssef Saoud al-Sabah assured President Joseph Aoun of his country's support for Lebanon during an official visit to Beirut on Monday.

"I came to reaffirm the support of the State of Kuwait for Lebanon and its people under all circumstances," the Kuwaiti minister said. "We discussed the security situation, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries at all levels." He did not elaborate further.

Sabah insisted on the strength of the bilateral relationship: "The relationship between Lebanon and Kuwait is close, and we are tied by strong historical and fraternal relations. The State of Kuwait does not forget Lebanon's supportive positions towards it at various times."

"Kuwait needs Lebanon, and Lebanon needs Kuwait," he continued, recalling that Beirut had been the first to condemn Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, saying their talks focused on "security cooperation between Kuwait and Lebanon," particularly in the fight against drug trafficking.

Speaking to the Lebanese people, the Kuwaiti minister said that “good news will be announced soon” by President Aoun. “Funds have been allocated by the Kuwait Fund for Development, and I discussed with the Prime Minister the need to set a timeline and identify priorities based on the available amounts,” he added, without providing further details.

Aoun called for the two countries to base their relationship on "brotherhood, cooperation and mutual respect for sovereignty and independence," and stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation in combating drug trafficking and addressing threats to either of the two countries' stability.

Asked about Kuwait's position toward Hezbollah, which it has designated as a terrorist organization, Sabah responded saying, "Any threat to the stability of a country will be dealt with firmly."

"Hezbollah is a red line," he said. "I will not tolerate any overstepping, whether by an individual or a group."

The Kuwaiti minister then met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the parliament buildings. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, as well as the ministers of culture, energy and the interior, were all present, as was the Lebanese ambassador to Kuwait.

On the Kuwaiti side, chargé d'affaires Mohammad al-Majid, advisor Adel al-Manawer, deputy director of the Ministry of the Interior, General Hamid Manahi al-Mutairi, and the accompanying delegation were in attendance.

According to the state-run National News Agency, the Grand Serail meeting focused on bilateral relations, the relaunch of a joint commission, and Kuwait's commitment to continuing its aid to Lebanon. Last week, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack had warned Lebanese authorities that funding from the Gulf and the U.S. would be put on hold until Hezbollah's disarmament was complete.

The relationship between Lebanon and Kuwait has not been without tension in recent years. In October 2021, several Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Beirut in response to statements by a Lebanese minister criticizing the Saudi military intervention in Yemen.

Since 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has supported the Yemeni government against Houthi rebels, killing hundreds of thousands of people, both through a direct bombing campaign as well as through the creation of a mass famine across the country, according to United Nations reports.

Gulf countries also denounced the growing influence of Hezbollah and Iran on the Lebanese government.

However, Aoun's election as president, followed by the formation of Salam's government, parallel to Hezbollah's weakening after its latest war with Israel, appears to have opened a new phase in relations between Beirut and Gulf countries.

Since taking office, Aoun has visited several Gulf states, including Kuwait, making known his willingness to renew ties.