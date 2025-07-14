Syria announces arrest of suspected Hezbollah member in possession of explosive devices

BEIRUT — Syria’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that security forces had arrested a suspected Hezbollah member in possession of explosive devices in the Homs region in southwestern Syria.

In a statement posted to its official platforms, the ministry identified the suspect as Mahmoud Fadel and said he had been apprehended during a joint operation by Syria’s General Intelligence Services and Internal Security Forces in Homs. Authorities said Fadel was carrying several “ready-to-use explosive devices” and intended to carry out “terrorist operations” in the area, though no specific targets were mentioned.

The ministry claimed the man was involved in smuggling operations between Lebanon and Syria, but did not specify his nationality. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the detainee is linked to a cell affiliated with the Lebanese militia Hezbollah,” the statement read, adding that the explosives had been transferred via illegal border crossings.

‘Iranian origin’

The ministry published a photo of Fadel in prison attire, along with images showing what it said were the seized explosives. The devices were identified as “EFPs,” or explosively formed penetrators — anti-armor weapons designed to pierce heavily fortified materials — and were described as being of “Iranian origin,” allegedly smuggled into Syria from Lebanon.

The suspect has been referred to the appropriate judicial authorities, the statement added.

Hezbollah denies involvement

Roughly two hours after the announcement, Hezbollah issued a statement through its press office denying any connection to the incident.

“Hezbollah categorically denies the statement by the Syrian Ministry of the Interior regarding the alleged links of a detainee from the Homs province to Hezbollah,” the group said. The party added that it has “no presence or activity in Syria,” and that it remains committed to “the security and stability of Syria and the safety of its people.”

Hezbollah’s press office did not respond to requests for further comment from L’Orient-Le Jour.

Weapons smuggling and post-war tensions

The smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the Lebanese-Syrian border has remained a flashpoint since December 2024, following the fall of the Assad regime, which Hezbollah had long supported during the Syrian civil war.

In mid-May, Syrian authorities said they had seized 1,000 small, industrially made improvised explosive devices — also of the EFP type — in Latakia. The shipment had reportedly entered Syria through smuggling routes from Lebanon.

After the ouster of its key Syrian ally, Hezbollah was forced to withdraw many of its remaining fighters from the country. Several had been stationed in the Homs region, particularly in Qousseir.

Hezbollah has also faced growing logistical challenges. Overland supply routes connecting it to Iran were severed after territory was captured by the Islamist-led rebel coalition now led by Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Tensions have flared along the border, with sporadic clashes reported between Syrian forces and Lebanese clans from the Bekaa Valley accused of smuggling and known for their ties to Hezbollah.

Ties between Beirut and Damascus have also grown more strained in recent days following comments by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who warned Lebanon against a return to “Bilad al-Sham” — a reference to Greater Syria — should it fail to disarm Hezbollah and implement reforms.

Meanwhile, persistent rumors — circulated widely by media outlets and social media accounts sympathetic to Hezbollah — have suggested a potential resurgence of jihadist threats in Lebanon originating from Syria. Critics of the Iran-backed group have accused it of attempting to justify the retention of its weapons by invoking the specter of terrorism.