What is the GHF, the organization at the heart of the Gaza humanitarian scandal?

Since May 2025, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has overseen most aid distribution in the Gaza Strip. Established by the United States and Israel, the controversial NGO stands accused of sidelining traditional humanitarian channels in favor of a militarized and opaque system.

Headquartered in Delaware, partially funded by Israel, and managed by American private contractors, the GHF carries out aid deliveries in remote areas under military control. These operations have grown increasingly chaotic and dangerous: between late May and late June, more than 600 people were killed near distribution sites, most of them reportedly shot by Israeli forces.

The United Nations and several aid organizations have condemned what they describe as a humanitarian “facade,” criticizing the GHF’s lack of transparency and calling for its dismantlement. Nevertheless, the foundation remains the primary aid distributor in Gaza — a role enforced by Israel.