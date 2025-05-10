Behind the new pager affair, the war of intelligence services

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Turkey’s interception of a second shipment of rigged pagers has brought into the open a long-running shadow war between Israel's Mossad and Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).Ankara appeared eager to claim a victory when — several months after the operation — it revealed through the media "the discovery" of 1,300 modified pagers intended for Hezbollah via Istanbul. But, when approached by Lebanese media, Hezbollah acknowledged it was the one that alerted Turkish authorities, helping to foil the Israeli plot.The information had leaked about 10 days ago in the pro-government Turkish media outlet, The Daily Sabah, which splashed the story on its front page. The paper lauded MIT’s interception of the devices, which spared the lives and prevented the injury of more than a thousand Hezbollah members or affiliates.The second...

