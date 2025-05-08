Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Antonine University launches Upscale Hub to retain talent in Lebanon

This technology hub, launched May 2, allows Lebanese students to contribute to international-scale technology projects while staying rooted in their country.

L'OLJ / By Joanne NAOUM, 08 May 2025 14:41

From left to right: Jad Nassar, co-founder of the hub, Kamal Shehadeh, Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Elias Hankash, Deputy, and Fadi Abboud, former minister, during the launch of the Upscale Hub on May 2. (Credit: Antonine University)

In a fragile socio-economic context marked by persistent instability and an ongoing war in Lebanon that seems far from over, emigration often appears as the only possible path for Lebanese youth. Faced with this reality, an innovative initiative born from a collaboration between Antonine University (UA) and visionary professionals offers a concrete alternative: the Upscale Hub.

The founding idea of the project is powerful and inspiring. It is carried by a vision that goes beyond mere professional ambition: to allow Lebanese students to stay in the country while working on international projects, earning a living and gaining valuable experience, all without sacrificing their studies or future.

Jad Nassar, co-founder of this innovation hub, associate professor at the UA faculty of engineering, and director of the Ticket research lab, indicates that the Upscale Hub is based on a collaborative ecosystem bringing together students, graduates, experts, researchers and professors.

Each contributes their part, working together on large-scale projects in the most promising areas of digital technology: notably artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, robotics, web and mobile development, digital learning and game development. The Upscale Hub is aimed at schools, universities and companies that wish to train their teams.

With strong local roots, Upscale Hub has an international dimension thanks to a second center located in Lille, France. Projects come both internationally and from Lebanon and are carried out by teams split between the two countries. This international synergy allows students to immerse themselves in a world-class environment while remaining rooted in Lebanon.

The technology hub was launched on May 2, during an inauguration ceremony at UA, attended by the Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister, Kamal Shehadeh, the deputy and member of the parliamentary committee on information technology, Elias Hankash, and former minister Fadi Abboud.

An anchor point for young talent

Located on the UA campus in Baabda, the Upscale Hub offers an innovative model where students can work on concrete projects alongside their academic journey. Thanks to a flexible structure, young people can adapt their schedule according to their availability, with an operation focused on tasks and deliverables rather than fixed hours.

This flexibility allows first and second-year students to intern or collaborate as freelancers, while graduates can join the team part-time or full-time. All in a stimulating, professional and educational environment.

The goal goes far beyond the simple professional framework. By offering young people a real "economic and social opportunity, the Upscale Hub enables them to support themselves, help their families and fund their studies," said Nassar. In times of crisis for Lebanon, this initiative represents a breath of hope for an entire generation.

Although initiated by the faculty of engineering and computer science, the Upscale Hub is not limited to technology students. Depending on the nature of the projects, students in graphic design, communication, or business can also be integrated. A notable example is digital learning projects, which require varied skills in visual and educational design.

"What distinguishes the Upscale Hub is, above all, its university anchorage," underscored Nassar. "It is the university's vision to create this type of center where students have direct access to the business world," he added.

Being located within the university, this technology hub benefits from the active involvement of the entire university ecosystem: IT services, accounting, academic support, students and professors. All collaborate to ensure the success of this initiative.

"This rare, even unique, model in Lebanon aims to narrow the gap between the academic and professional worlds," concluded Nassar. "It prepares students to enter the job market with concrete skills, real experience and reinforced confidence in their future."

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.


