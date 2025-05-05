Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Ministry of Telecommunication launches competition to create 'Lebanon Telecom' logo


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 05 May 2025 20:50

The logo of the Ministry of Telecommunications.

The Ministry of Telecommunication announced Monday in a statement the organization of a competition to create the logo for "Lebanon Telecom," a company currently being established and expected to be affiliated with the ministry. 

The ministry called on students from the Lebanese University and private universities in the country to participate, "aiming to design a logo that will represent the concept of telecommunications and communication," the statement said. Registrations are open until May 21, 2025, at the following link: https://forms.gle/VscVJeFtc8N1YnzJ8. The deadline for submitting logos by email has been set for May 30, 2025. Participation conditions can be viewed at the following link: https://cms.mpt.gov.lb/uploads/2025/5/5/174645587867556b237f953c84001bb4664a7af7b3c4b.pdf.

