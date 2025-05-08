At LAU, W2W transforms beer 'waste' into sustainable resources

The Waste to Wealth (W2W) project was selected from nearly 2,700 applications and is among the 100 most innovative projects of Prototypes for Humanity. This initiative brings together professors, recent graduates and students from more than 800 universities to develop solutions for major social and environmental challenges.

"The selection was primarily based on innovation. The jurors were also looking for commercially viable solutions. Having an industrial partner was therefore an added value. Finally, the project needed to provide a tangible benefit to humanity, true to the spirit of Prototypes for Humanity," explained Joelle Nader, assistant professor in the Department of Information Technology and Operations Management at the Adnan Kassar School of Business in the Lebanese American University (LAU), who oversees the W2W project conducted with students.

The team recovers residual yeast from the brewery of its industrial partner, Kassatly Chtaura. While this is often discarded, despite its richness in useful compounds, the W2W project transforms it into pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, a process with multiple benefits. "In terms of production, we reduced energy consumption by 22 to 25 percent compared to traditional techniques. We also increased the bioavailability of beneficial compounds, such as beta-glucans, polyphenols and proteins, by 40 to 45 percent, which is significant. This means that consuming just half as much now achieves the same effects," said Nader.

A high-tech solution to valorize waste

To explain these results, Nader highlights that the transformation process involves a series of optimized subprocesses and includes the use of an innovative, energy-efficient patented technology, Controlled Instantaneous Decompression (DIC), which uses controlled pressure drops to effectively process these wastes. "Without chemicals, this technology is based solely on thermodynamic principles. We also use a drying technique that does not harm the product." At the origin of the DIC, a French company specializes in manufacturing: Abcar D.I.C. Process, with which the expert collaborates. "Today, the DIC incorporates advances from Industry 4.0, allowing it to be further optimized to achieve the expected results. The technology is therefore already at an advanced stage of improvement and contributes to the project's evolution," she noted, indicating that, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), it would be possible, in a later project phase, to generate a personalized product. "For example, we could ask the client targeted questions, have them take a few tests and prescribe a pill containing a precise concentration of this or that component, according to their needs. We therefore integrate machine learning and AI to advance this approach further," continued Nader.

Meanwhile, the W2W project uses advanced data analysis tools. "Rather than multiplying trial and error, these tools allow for optimizing results by establishing precise models with a reduced number of tests. My approach is therefore fully in line with a sustainability logic," she added.

Holding a PhD in industrial process engineering and possessing expertise in biochemistry, industrial technology and engineering management, Nader emphasized that W2W ensures "that the final product is both marketable and beneficial to humanity." She added that the return on investment for this project reaches about 87 percent, with a payback period of less than a year. "This is crucial for an industrial partner, ensuring viability and sustainability."

On another level, this expert recalls that "waste" is actually valuable products, rich in nutritional compounds. "Generally, they are discarded or used as animal feed. I don't like to call them 'waste' because it suggests something useless to humanity, which is far from the truth," she said. "They are rather losses for the industries."

For Nader, the goals are multiple: "Sustainable development, waste reduction through lean production practices, increased profitability and consumer interest in the product, thanks to the integration of AI for targeted nanoparticle-based therapy."

Bridging gap between industrial and academic worlds

"The W2W project is beneficial for both the industrial and academic worlds. It relies on research strengths to develop innovative solutions while integrating the profitability requirements inherent in the industrial sector," clarified the assistant professor.

As an executive member of the advisory board of the LAU Industrial Hub, she said that the W2W is part of the VIP (Vertically Integrated Projects) initiative of the LAU School of Engineering with which she collaborates. Consequently, it is a project that brings together students from various disciplines: engineering, business, arts and sciences. The goal is to promote interdisciplinary research. On the other hand, the VIPs allow them to gain hands-on experience, far beyond theory. While validating up to six or seven credits, depending on their field, students work on large-scale projects, exploring a self-learning experience. "Although training and workshops are offered, they are also encouraged to seek information on their own, thus developing their autonomy and practical skills," Nader noted.

As for industries, Dr. Nader explains that some are ready to engage in innovative projects that would be beneficial to them. However, they face a major obstacle: subsidies and funding. "This is why multiplying successes would strengthen credibility and attract more funding and investors. The proposed model is clear: If 75 percent of the funding is covered by grants, obtained through proposals sent to different organizations, only 25 percent would be borne by the industry. This type of approach is based on a synergy between the LAU Industrial Hub, funders, industrial partners, students and teachers. It is ultimately a coherent and effective network," said Nader, who is also a consultant for several industries, both locally and internationally.

With the transformation of residual yeast, Nader and her team are on their second project. Their journey began with the project to transform wine by-products, namely grape marc, into three high-value products: a powdered dietary supplement concentrated in polyphenols, pharmaceutical-type supplement capsules and a cream rich in antioxidants, with protective properties. Today, in the finalization phase, this project earned them in 2022 "the first world prize in the international innovation competition of the VIP consortium, a real recognition among 44 international institutions, including 19 based in the United States," rejoiced Nader.

"Although we must keep up with the rapid pace of developments related to AI and Industry 4.0, it is essential to preserve our values. We must focus on interdisciplinarity, bridge the gap between industry and the academic world, and above all, restore hope to industries and students," concluded the expert.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.