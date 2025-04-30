AUB President Fadlo Khuri elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Chairman of the American University of Beirut (AUB) Board of Trustees Abdo G. Kadifa announced that on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, AUB president, was elected as a new fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the category of Educational and Academic Leadership.

“Dr. Khuri joins an esteemed group of leaders recognized for their exceptional contributions to the advancement of education, policy and leadership in the academic sphere,” Kadifa said.

In response to the news, Khuri remarked, “I am particularly proud to have been nominated by Board Chair Emeritus Philip S. Khoury for work we have all done together over the last decade at AUB.”

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 by, among others, John Adams, James Bowdoin, and John Hancock. Its first elected class included U.S. President George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. "This company is humbling," said Khuri. "My mother will no doubt be thrilled that I was elected in the same class as Gloria Steinem, one of her heroes and one of feminism’s greatest champions.”

“Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, the 16th president of the American University of Beirut, has been a transformative leader since assuming office in 2015. Under his guidance, AUB has navigated significant challenges, including economic crises, the Beirut explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic, while achieving remarkable milestones such as the reintroduction of academic tenure, the establishment of AUB Online, and the launch of AUB Mediterraneo, the university's first twin campus outside Lebanon," said Kadifa

“Since 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences has honored excellence and convened leaders from across disciplines and divides to examine new ideas, address issues of importance, and work together 'to advance the interest, honor, dignity, and happiness of a free, independent, and virtuous people,'” he continued.

American Academy of Arts and Sciences President Laurie L. Patton commented on the academy’s newest class: “These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership, and persistence. They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding.”