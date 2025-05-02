When Lebanese youth reinvent the country’s future through quantum sciences

The Faculty of Sciences at the Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) organized an award ceremony on Wednesday, April 23, for the national contest "Quantum Vision: Lebanon of Tomorrow" in its auditorium on the Science and Technology campus (CST) in Mar Roukoz. Launched last October on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of USJ and the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, this contest was aimed at high school students from all over Lebanon. It invited young people to imagine how advances in quantum science could transform the future of Lebanon positively.

Born from a collaboration founded on belief, talent, and commitment, the contest came to life thanks to USJ's partnership with CNRS-Liban, UNESCO’s Lebanese National Commission, under the high patronage of Environment Minister Tamara Elzein.

About 50 projects competed. Demonstrating creativity, rigor, and a high level of excellence, they addressed various topics such as quantum materials, resource management, medical innovations, or intelligent and resilient infrastructures. Eight winning projects were rewarded: three in the "Posters" category, three in the "Digital Projects" category, and two for the best female contributions.

In addition to several prizes generously offered by L’Oréal Lebanon, Librairie Antoine, Ghoussoub Consulting Group, and Labise, the winners will have the opportunity to attend a public speaking training offered by the Maxwell Leadership Institute based in the United States. This training, which will take place at the USJ's Faculty of Sciences, will allow them to develop oral fluency and better capture the attention of their audience.

The first prize in the digital projects category was awarded to Mansour Marvin and Fadel Anthony, first-year students at the Collège de la Sagesse Saint-Jean-Brasilia, for the project "Quantum Tic Tac Toe." The second prize went to Kevin Abou Rousse, Anwar Abi Mansour, Michel Haddad, and Martin Moussa, final-year students at the Collège des Sœurs des Saints-Cœurs-Aïn Najm, for the project "Quantum Positioning System." The third prize was awarded to Charbel Abou Nader, Rita Loutfi, Paul Abi Chakra, and Aysha Baydoun, final-year students at the Collège des Sœurs des Saints-Cœurs-Sioufi, for the project "Qubit Care."

The prize for the best female contribution in the digital projects category was awarded to Serena Jammal, Naia Zoghbi, Gia Saifi, and Jennifer Salem, final-year students at the Collège des Sœurs des Saints-Cœurs-Aïn Najm, for the project "PolluScan Gamma Simulation."

The first prize in the poster category was awarded to Ramzi Esber, Michel Abboud, Ghadi al-Laham, and Carl Mansour, final-year students at the Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais de Beyrouth, for the project "Quantum Sensors." The second prize went to Mariam Shehab and Mia Fleyfel, final-year students at Hariri High School III, for the project "Interlinked." The third prize was awarded to Ali Naim, Elie Hajjar, and Sari Wehbi, final-year students at the Collège du Sacré-Cœur-Gemmayzé, for the project "Science Forge."

Finally, the prize for the best female contribution in the Posters category was awarded to Christina Laffeh, Claritta Shekrallah, Reina Komati, and Clara Kassas, first-year students at École des Sœurs de la Charité-Besançon-Baabda, for their project titled "The Contribution of Quantum Dots to Improving Solar Cell Efficiency."

Science as a form of resistance

Organized in a "particularly difficult context – that of a Lebanon struck in the fall of 2024 by a violent war – the contest aimed to demonstrate our desire to resist differently: by betting on knowledge, education, and youth," stated Professor Marie Abboud Mehanna, head of the physics department at the Faculty of Sciences of the USJ.

For her, it was about encouraging students to dream, rethink the future of the country, and imagine a Lebanon oriented towards innovation and inspiration through quantum sciences, and to nurture the hope "for a better future for our dear country Lebanon."

The concepts of quantum physics are already at the heart of major transformations in the world. In this spirit, Mehanna launched a call: "What if Lebanon dared to invest in this field of the future?" before proposing: "What if we made this knowledge a lever to rethink our country, its place in the region, and its innovation capabilities?" She said that it was this ambition that animated the contest, inviting students to highlight the scientific and significant contributions of quantum sciences and to imagine how they could transform Lebanon.

The ceremony was marked by welcome speeches. The speakers included Environment Minister Tamara Elzein, Prof Maher Abboud, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences at USJ, Ramza Jaber, Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Georges Gharios, National Program Officer for Science at UNESCO’s Beirut office, Samira Franjieh, Director of Corporate Affairs and Engagement at L'Oréal Lebanon – who emphasized "the world needs science and science needs women" – as well as Dr. Shadi Abdullah, Secretary-General of CNRS-Liban, and Prof Salim Daccache, Rector of USJ.

A journey into quantum sciences

The plenary session addressed essential questions such as the integration of quantum mechanics into the school system. Cynthia Fenergi, deputy director of the Collège des Saints-Cœurs-Sioufi, advocated for an innovative educational approach that awakens curiosity and encourages student creativity.

"It is time to rethink how we teach and dare to innovate, to better prepare young people for the challenges of tomorrow," she said. And asserted that the aim is "to awaken curiosity, encourage creativity, and make future generations eager to explore, understand and perhaps one day unravel the mysteries of the universe."

Dr. Charles Antoine, quantum ambassador for the French CNRS and researcher-lecturer at Sorbonne University in Paris, highlighted the global impact of quantum sciences on technology, politics, economy, art, and culture.

The mission of tomorrow, as well as his role as quantum ambassador for 2025, is manifested through a text shared by UNESCO, aiming to "inspire young people worldwide to become the next generation of quantum physics pioneers, using quantum science to positively impact others' lives." He stated that this International Year 2025 is an opportunity to learn more about how quantum science underpins the physical world around us, drives technological innovation, influences government policies, impacts the global economy, and shapes art and culture.

Finally, inspiring testimonies from young and committed perspectives on physics in the service of Lebanon were shared.

Marc Bou Zeid, holder of a master’s degree in astrophysics from USJ, as well as Michel al-Hage and Antonio Tawk, second-year master’s students in sensor physics and instrumentation at USJ, shared their passion for quantum physics and their aspirations to make it a tool for transformation for their country.

Bou Zeid revealed how quantum physics illuminates the mysteries of astronomy, inviting the audience to look up at the stars with fresh eyes.

"My journey has allowed me to understand not only the theoretical aspects but also the applied aspects of quantum physics," said Michel Hage.

Tawk stated to an international dynamic and a desire to explore physics for its concrete applications. He also shared insights into his experience and passion for physics.

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour.