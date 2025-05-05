Supreme Judicial Council welcomes bill on the organization of justice

The Supreme Judicial Council welcomed on Monday the government's approval of the bill on the organization of judicial justice, stating that it is “an essential step towards enshrining the independence of the judiciary.”

The council “welcomed the steps taken by the Minister of Justice and the government, which led to the adoption of this bill and its transmission to Parliament, as said in a statement. This step constitutes an essential advancement towards securing the independence of the judiciary, a constant demand of the successive Supreme Judicial Councils.”

On Friday, the Cabinet, chaired by Nawaf Salam, approved this bill drafted by the Minister of Justice, Adel Nassar, after he made amendments to the draft law on judicial independence proposed by the parliamentary committee of Administration and Justice in March 2023. These adjustments were made following consultations with various judicial and civil bodies, as well as based on the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the Forum of Justice.

The new bill notably provides that five members of the council will be elected by the magistrates, while five others will be appointed by the executive power, according to a mechanism intended to ensure balance and prevent politicization.

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour after the government's meeting, Najat Abu Shaqra, the president of the Judges' Club, criticized the bill approved by the government, stating that it “does not guarantee the independence of the judiciary.”