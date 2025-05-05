Behind Joumblatt's visit to Syria

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google By making a sudden visit to Syria on Friday, Druze leader Walid Joumblatt wanted to sound the alarm once again. Following dangerous developments last week between Syrian Druze and Sunnis, which raised fears of the country's potential partition, the former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader renewed his unconditional support for Syrian unity, which he believes is largely dependent on Lebanon's unity.Joumblatt's initiative, which ardently defends the Druze's Arab roots at a time when Israel has stepped into the breach, claiming to defend this community, came the day after deadly incidents in early May between Druze militiamen and armed groups linked to the new power in Damascus. Context Joumblatt and Druze sheikh Akl condemn Israeli attacks in Syria Joumblatt did not make any statements following his meeting with...

