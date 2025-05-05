Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA-DRUZE

Behind Joumblatt's visit to Syria

The Druze leader is working by all means to counter Israeli maneuvers and the game being played by some separatist Druze.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 05 May 2025 10:13

Behind Joumblatt's visit to Syria

Former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus last December. (Credit: AFP)

By making a sudden visit to Syria on Friday, Druze leader Walid Joumblatt wanted to sound the alarm once again. Following dangerous developments last week between Syrian Druze and Sunnis, which raised fears of the country's potential partition, the former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader renewed his unconditional support for Syrian unity, which he believes is largely dependent on Lebanon's unity.Joumblatt's initiative, which ardently defends the Druze's Arab roots at a time when Israel has stepped into the breach, claiming to defend this community, came the day after deadly incidents in early May between Druze militiamen and armed groups linked to the new power in Damascus. Context Joumblatt and Druze sheikh Akl condemn Israeli attacks in Syria Joumblatt did not make any statements following his meeting with...
